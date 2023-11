(CNBC) Stock futures dipped on Monday as Wall Street looks to build on four straight positive weeks for the equity market. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 85 points, or 0.24%. Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%. Wall Street is coming off the fourth-straight winning week for all three major averages, as stocks have rallied since the 10-year Treasury yield retreated from the 5% mark it briefly topped in late October.

