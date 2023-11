(CNBC) Crypto prices have recovered from a big dip with bitcoin hitting a new high for 2023 last Friday. Bitcoin was last higher by 1.42% at $37,862.76 for the first time since May 2022, according to Coin Metrics. Coin Metrics measures a week in crypto, which trades 24 hours a day, from 4:00 p.m. ET on a given Friday to the same time the following Friday.

