SEC Chair Gensler says rebooted FTX run by ex-NYSE chief is possible if done ‘within the law’

November 9, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A revived FTX could work if new leadership does so with a clear understanding of the law, SEC chair Gary Gensler told CNBC on the sidelines of DC Fintech Week. Gensler was referring to reports that Tom Farley, a former president of the New York Stock Exchange, is among a short list of three bidders vying to buy what remains of the bankrupt crypto exchange.

