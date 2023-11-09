Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Disney expands cost-cutting plan by $2 billion, posts better-than-expected profit

November 9, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Disney earnings topped expectations thanks in part to profit at ESPN+ and continued growth at theme parks, but a decline in ad revenue weighed on the top line. Disney also said it plans to continue to “aggressively manage” its cost base, increasing its cost-cutting measures by an additional $2 billion to a target of $7.5 billion. Shares of the company rose more than 4% after the closing bell Wednesday.

