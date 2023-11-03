Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty on all seven criminal fraud counts

November 3, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) “Sam Bankman-Fried perpetrated one of the biggest financial frauds in American history,” Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a briefing after the verdicts were read. “While the cryptocurrency industry might be new and the players like Sam Bankman-Fried might be new, this kind of corruption is as old as time. This case has always been about lying, cheating, and stealing, and we have no patience for it.”

