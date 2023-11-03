Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge fund outflows total $80bn so far in 2023

November 3, 2023 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) The hedge fund industry saw a net $80 billion of outflows for the year to Oct. 18, even as it raked in net profits of about $119 billion, hedge fund specialist Aurum Funds said in a report on Wednesday, as investors looked for higher returns elsewhere. Multi-strategy hedge funds did the best, posting a positive 5.9% return so far this year, just ahead of credit hedge funds with a positive 5.6% return, Aurum said.

