Moody’s warning on the massive U.S. debt burden has turned into a nonevent

November 14, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) There was a time when bad news about U.S. debt would send markets into a tailspin, but not this month. Markets on Monday shrugged at a warning Friday from Moody’s Investor’s Service that it was lowering its ratings outlook on Treasurys. The big-three ratings agency said high levels of government debt and deficits coupled with political brinkmanship in Washington could jeopardize the global standing of government-issued fixed income.

