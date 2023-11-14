(CNBC)Stock futures were flat on Tuesday ahead of a closely watched inflation report due before the bell. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 13 points, trading near flat. S&P 500 futures were also flat, and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked higher by 0.13%. The moves come as investors ready for the October consumer price index reading slated for release Tuesday morning.
Stock futures are little changed as traders await key inflation report: Live updates
