The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a point and then signal it could slow the pace

November 2, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday and then signal that it could reduce the size of its rate hikes starting as soon as December. Markets are primed for the fourth 75-basis point hike in a row, and investors are anticipating the Fed will slow down its pace before winding down the rate-hiking cycle in March. A basis point is equal to 0.01 of a percentage point.

