Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are slightly higher ahead of key Fed policy decision

November 2, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were higher on Wednesday morning as investors brace for the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision at the conclusion of its meeting. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.33% and 0.42%, respectively. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were also up 0.2%. In regular trading, the major stock averages ended the day lower after job openings in September showed a resilient labor market. The Dow fell about 79 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.89%.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Settlement Against Investment Professionals Charged with Cherry Picking
  2. Investor apathy continues as weekly digital asset fund flows total $6.1m
  3. Stock futures are slightly higher ahead of key Fed policy decision
  4. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a point and then signal it could slow the pace
  5. Amazon sell-off pushes market cap below $1 trillion for first time since April 2020

Search


Categories