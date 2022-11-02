(CNBC) Stock futures were higher on Wednesday morning as investors brace for the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision at the conclusion of its meeting. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.33% and 0.42%, respectively. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were also up 0.2%. In regular trading, the major stock averages ended the day lower after job openings in September showed a resilient labor market. The Dow fell about 79 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.89%.

