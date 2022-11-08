Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures flat as Wall Street awaits U.S. midterm elections

November 8, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were flat Monday evening following a winning day for markets as investors looked ahead to U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial average rose 12 points or 0.04%, after erasing earlier gains. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both fractionally lower. Shares of Lyft fell 13% while Take-Two Interactive and Tripadvisor slumped more than 15%.

