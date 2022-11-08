(CNBC) The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that it seized about $3.36 billion in stolen bitcoin during a previously unannounced 2021 raid on the residence of James Zhong. Zhong pleaded guilty Friday to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. U.S. authorities seized about 50,676 bitcoin, then valued at over $3.36 billion.
Feds announce seizure of $3.36 billion in bitcoin stolen a decade ago from illegal Silk Road marketplace—the second-largest crypto recovery
