(CNBC) The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that it seized about $3.36 billion in stolen bitcoin during a previously unannounced 2021 raid on the residence of James Zhong. Zhong pleaded guilty Friday to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. U.S. authorities seized about 50,676 bitcoin, then valued at over $3.36 billion.

