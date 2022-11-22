Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Sam Bankman-Fried tries to broker FTX bailout from his home in the Bahamas, despite being booted from the crypto company

November 22, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Sam Bankman-Fried told CNBC he is trying to lock down a multibillion-dollar deal to bail out FTX, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month. In a brief interview with CNBC , the FTX founder declined to give details about the downfall of his crypto conglomerate, or what he knew beyond liabilities being “billions of dollars larger than I thought.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgments Against Two Family Office Executives Charged with Insider Trading
  2. Cohen's Point72 increases stake in two tech stocks and opens two new energy positions in Q3
  3. Man Group to launch crypto hedge fund despite FTX turmoil
  4. Sam Bankman-Fried tries to broker FTX bailout from his home in the Bahamas, despite being booted from the crypto company
  5. Coinbase shares tumble as bitcoin slide continues, investors fear contagion from FTX collapse

Search


Categories