(CNBC) Coinbase shares closed down more than 8% Monday, extending a slide that’s pushed the crypto exchange to its lowest point since its market debut in April 2021. The drop comes as bitcoin’s slump continues and investors worry about contagion from FTX’s spectacular collapse earlier this month. Nineteen months after going public with a market cap of over $85 billion, Coinbase has fallen below the $10 billion mark and has lost over a quarter of its value in the past four trading sessions.
Coinbase shares tumble as bitcoin slide continues, investors fear contagion from FTX collapse
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.