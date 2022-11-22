Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Coinbase shares tumble as bitcoin slide continues, investors fear contagion from FTX collapse

November 22, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Coinbase shares closed down more than 8% Monday, extending a slide that’s pushed the crypto exchange to its lowest point since its market debut in April 2021. The drop comes as bitcoin’s slump continues and investors worry about contagion from FTX’s spectacular collapse earlier this month. Nineteen months after going public with a market cap of over $85 billion, Coinbase has fallen below the $10 billion mark and has lost over a quarter of its value in the past four trading sessions.

