October job growth could be slowest in nearly 2 years, but unemployment remains extremely low

November 4, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) This year’s hot pace of job creation may have slowed slightly in October, but unemployment is expected to remain very low as companies continue to deal with worker shortages. Economists expect 205,000 jobs were added in October, and forecast the unemployment rate stayed at 3.5%, according to Dow Jones. That compares to job growth of 263,000 in September. The monthly employment report is released today.

