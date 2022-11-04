Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter staffers, days after his $44 billion takeover

November 4, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Twitter will be laying off staff members, it said in an email obtained by NBC News. In the email, sent Thursday evening, Twitter said it would notify staffers by email about their employment. “We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward,” the email said.

