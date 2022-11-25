Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Binance deploys $1 billion to keep crypto industry afloat after FTX collapse

November 25, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Thursday announced new details about its industry recovery fund, which aims to prop up struggling players in the wake of FTX’s calamitous bankruptcy. In a blogpost, Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future “if the need arises,” the company added.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Unregistered Brokers That Facilitated More Than $1.2 Billion in Primarily Penny Stock Trades
  2. Hedge fund returns improve in Q3, led by solid gains for macro strategies
  3. Binance deploys $1 billion to keep crypto industry afloat after FTX collapse
  4. DCG’s Barry Silbert reveals crypto firm has $2 billion in debt as he tries to calm investors after FTX
  5. CEO of $4.5 billion tech firm slams his peers over layoffs: ‘These are humans’

Search


Categories