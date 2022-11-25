(CNBC) Barry Silbert, the founder of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, has joined a growing list of industry leaders in trying to settle investors’ nerves after the sudden collapse of FTX. In a note to shareholders on Tuesday, Silbert addressed all the “noise” about the financial health of DCG’s subsidiaries, which includes trading firm Genesis, Grayscale Investments and mining company Foundry.
DCG's Barry Silbert reveals crypto firm has $2 billion in debt as he tries to calm investors after FTX
