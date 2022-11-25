Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

DCG’s Barry Silbert reveals crypto firm has $2 billion in debt as he tries to calm investors after FTX

November 25, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Barry Silbert, the founder of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, has joined a growing list of industry leaders in trying to settle investors’ nerves after the sudden collapse of FTX. In a note to shareholders on Tuesday, Silbert addressed all the “noise” about the financial health of DCG’s subsidiaries, which includes trading firm Genesis, Grayscale Investments and mining company Foundry.

