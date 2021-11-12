Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nasdaq rebounds after inflation-driven sell-off, Disney weighs on the Dow

November 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Nasdaq Composite rebounded Thursday after hot inflation data and surging bond yields sparked a sell-off in technology stocks in the previous session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5% to close at 15,704.28. The S&P 500 closed marginally higher at 4,649.27. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 158.71 points, or 0.4%, to 35,921.23 — pulled down by Disney’s 7% drop.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Partner at Global Consulting Firm With Insider Trading
  2. Swoon begone! Hedge funds return to winning ways with 1.68% gain in October
  3. Current state of SMA environment within hedge fund market
  4. Stock futures rise slightly as Wall Street looks to avoid losing week amid high inflation
  5. Rivian founder R.J. Scaringe is worth $2.2 billion after his company’s two-day IPO pop

Search


Categories