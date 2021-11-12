(CNBC) The Nasdaq Composite rebounded Thursday after hot inflation data and surging bond yields sparked a sell-off in technology stocks in the previous session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5% to close at 15,704.28. The S&P 500 closed marginally higher at 4,649.27. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 158.71 points, or 0.4%, to 35,921.23 — pulled down by Disney’s 7% drop.

