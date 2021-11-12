Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fuel, housing costs boosted October’s inflation. Here’s what it means for the Fed’s stance on interest rates

November 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) October’s surge in consumer prices was driven by some factors that may linger. Market pros say the Federal Reserve may be forced to move up the timeline on its ultimate inflation-fighting tool: interest rate hikes. The consumer price index jumped 0.9% on a monthly basis, and was up 6.2% year-over-year, the fastest pace in 30 years. According to Dow Jones, economists had expected a 5.9% gain. Excluding food and energy, the increase was still high, up 0.6% or 4.6% year-over-year.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Partner at Global Consulting Firm With Insider Trading
  2. Swoon begone! Hedge funds return to winning ways with 1.68% gain in October
  3. Current state of SMA environment within hedge fund market
  4. Stock futures rise slightly as Wall Street looks to avoid losing week amid high inflation
  5. Rivian founder R.J. Scaringe is worth $2.2 billion after his company’s two-day IPO pop

Search


Categories