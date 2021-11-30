(CNBC) Investor Bill Ackman said the new omicron variant of the coronavirus could actually give U.S. stocks a boost if symptoms turn out to be less severe. “While it is too early to have definitive data, early reported data suggest that the Omicron virus causes ‘mild to moderate’ symptoms (less severity) and is more transmissible,” Ackman said in a tweet Sunday evening. “If this turns out to be true, this is bullish not bearish for markets.”

