Powell to tell Senate omicron variant poses downside risk to economy, complicates inflation picture

November 30, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell believes that the omicron variant of Covid-19 and a recent uptick in coronavirus cases pose a threat to the U.S. economy and muddle an already-uncertain inflation outlook. “The recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation,”

