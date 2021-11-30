(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell believes that the omicron variant of Covid-19 and a recent uptick in coronavirus cases pose a threat to the U.S. economy and muddle an already-uncertain inflation outlook. “The recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation,”
Powell to tell Senate omicron variant poses downside risk to economy, complicates inflation picture
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.