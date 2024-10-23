Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stripe’s $1.1 billion deal for crypto firm Bridge marks much-needed win for VCs

October 23, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) In March 2022, venture capitalist Chris Ahn was pushing to get into a hot crypto startup that was trying to make it easy for businesses to transact using digital currencies. The company was Bridge Network. As part of his pitch, Ahn flew to a small town in northern Montana with a term sheet in hand for founders Zach Abrams and Sean Yu, who had both previously worked at Coinbase and Block

