How to build a ‘hedge fund-in-a-box’

October 23, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) We often speak with both fundamental managers that might not have the luxury of a team of analysts to comb through financial reports and earnings calls, and quant managers that lack access to expensive data sets. For these types of challenges, we present a concept that could help hedge fund firms create long-short portfolios that piggyback on the best publicly-available ideas of informed traders.

