Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia stock rises to new record, exceeding June high as AI trade is rekindled

October 18, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares of Nvidia rose to a new record Thursday as investors piled back in to the artificial intelligence trade, which had stalled a bit since the summer. The stock rose more than 3% at one point to briefly tap a new intraday high of $140.89. The new high bested a previous record of $140.76, which was set June 20. Shares were trading at about $139.59 as of 10.26 a.m. ET.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Nasdaq futures rise as Netflix pops on strong earnings: Live updates
  2. Intel seeks billions for minority stake in Altera business, sources say
  3. Historic bitcoin theft tied to Connecticut kidnapping, luxury cars, $500K bar bills
  4. Nvidia stock rises to new record, exceeding June high as AI trade is rekindled
  5. Bridgewater’s China fund surges 19% in September amid stock rally

Search


Categories