(CNBC) Shares of Nvidia rose to a new record Thursday as investors piled back in to the artificial intelligence trade, which had stalled a bit since the summer. The stock rose more than 3% at one point to briefly tap a new intraday high of $140.89. The new high bested a previous record of $140.76, which was set June 20. Shares were trading at about $139.59 as of 10.26 a.m. ET.

