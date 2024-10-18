Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Historic bitcoin theft tied to Connecticut kidnapping, luxury cars, $500K bar bills

October 18, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Two young men accused of committing one of the largest person-to-person crypto thefts in U.S. history went on a brazen spending spree that included buying exotic cars and a $2 million wristwatch, renting mansions and running up nightclub tabs of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Aug. 18 cyber heist swindled a Washington, D.C., resident out of $230 million in cryptocurrency. To date, at least $100 million in bitcoin stolen from the victim remains unaccounted for.

