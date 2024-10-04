Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says demand for next-generation Blackwell AI chip is ‘insane’

October 4, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in an interview that demand for the company’s next-generation artificial intelligence chip Blackwell is “insane.” “Everybody wants to have the most and everybody wants to be first,” Huang said during the interview, which aired on Wednesday. Shares of Nvidia were up about 3% on Thursday morning. Blackwell, expected to cost between $30,000 and $40,000 per unit, is in hot demand from companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta and other firms

