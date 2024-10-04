Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Here’s everything to expect when the September jobs report is released Friday

October 4, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) September’s jobs picture is expected to look a lot like August’s — a gradual slowdown in hiring from earlier this year, a modest increase in wages and a labor market that is looking a lot like many policymakers had hoped it would. Nonfarm payrolls are projected to show growth of 150,000, from 142,000 the month before, with a steady unemployment rate of 4.2%, according to the Dow Jones consensus.

