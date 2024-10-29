Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan begins suing customers who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in ‘infinite money glitch’

October 29, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase has begun suing customers who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from ATMs by taking advantage of a technical glitch that allowed them to withdraw funds before a check bounced. The bank on Monday filed lawsuits in at least three federal courts, taking aim at some of the people who withdrew the highest amounts in the so-called infinite money glitch that went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms in late August.

