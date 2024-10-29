Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Larry Fink says the Fed won’t cut interest rates as much as markets expect this year

October 29, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The U.S. Federal Reserve won’t cut interest rates as much as markets expect because “embedded inflation” is too high, Blackrock CEO Larry Fink said Tuesday, speaking at a CEO-studded panel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fink, whose mammoth fund oversees over $10 trillion in assets, sees one rate reduction before the end of this year, compared to the two trims that other market participants have forecast.

