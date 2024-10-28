(CNBC) The Federal Reserve’s highly anticipated two-day meeting, which gets underway Tuesday, is poised to take center stage. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to join others around the world in starting its own rate-cutting cycle. The only remaining question appears to be by how much the Fed will reduce rates. Traders currently see a quarter-point cut as the most likely outcome, although as many as 41% anticipate a half-point move, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

