Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

It’s a big week for central banks around the world, with a slew of rate moves on the table

October 28, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve’s highly anticipated two-day meeting, which gets underway Tuesday, is poised to take center stage. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to join others around the world in starting its own rate-cutting cycle. The only remaining question appears to be by how much the Fed will reduce rates. Traders currently see a quarter-point cut as the most likely outcome, although as many as 41% anticipate a half-point move, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures rise with Nasdaq set to add to records as oil prices decline
  2. It’s a big week for central banks around the world, with a slew of rate moves on the table
  3. Bankrupt Weiss in talks to settle Jeffries lawsuit
  4. Fidelity and Stone Coast partner to launch integrated hedge fund solution
  5. Southwest Airlines strikes deal with activist Elliot

Search


Categories