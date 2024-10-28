Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

(CNBC) U.S. equity futures jumped on Monday morning as investors looked for a batch of megacap technology earnings to keep driving the Nasdaq Composite to new heights this week. Weekend airstrikes by Israel against Iran did not target oil or nuclear facilities as was feared and oil futures were lower in early trading. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 179 points, or 0.42%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.53% and Nasdaq 100 futures increased by 0.73%.

