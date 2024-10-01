(CNBC) Bitcoin and crypto stocks retreated on the final trading day of September, following a rally last week, but the cryptocurrency still posted a winning month. The price of bitcoin was last lower by 3.7% at $63,451.12, after briefly reclaiming the $65,000 level last week, according to Coin Metrics. In crypto stocks, Coinbase slid 6.8% and MicroStrategy fell 4.3%.

