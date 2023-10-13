Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tesla whistleblowers filed an SEC complaint in 2021, but the agency never interviewed them.

October 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A Tesla employee and a tech industry researcher in 2021 jointly filed a whistleblower complaint to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, expressing concerns that Elon Musk’s car company may have violated the law repeatedly, affecting shareholders, employees and customers. The complaint contained allegations about Tesla’s financials and its business practices, including that it improperly categorized repairs for years and that it had poor control over internal systems.

