Bank earnings kick off with JPMorgan, Wells Fargo amid concerns about rising rates, bad loans

October 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) American banks are closing out another quarter in which interest rates surged, reviving concerns about shrinking margins and rising loan losses — though some analysts see a silver lining to the industry’s woes. Just as they did during the March regional banking crisis, higher rates are expected to lead to a jump in losses on banks’ bond portfolios and contribute to funding pressures as institutions are forced to pay higher rates for deposits.

