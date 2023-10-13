Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Leon Cooperman expects very little from the market and is only interested in individual stocks

October 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said he remains a bear with little interest in the broader stock market, partly because it’s underestimating the risk of a fiscal crisis. “I’m of the view that we borrow from the future with very profligate fiscal policy,” Cooperman said at CNBC’s Financial Advisor Summit. “Ultimately, we will have a crisis in public sector finance, and the market is not discounting a crisis. Overall, I expect very little from the market.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. CFTC Charges Former CEO of Digital Asset Platform with Fraud
  2. Microsoft-Activision Blizzard takeover gets approval from UK regulators, clearing way for deal to close
  3. Stock futures are little changed ahead of Friday’s big bank earnings:
  4. Tesla whistleblowers filed an SEC complaint in 2021, but the agency never interviewed them.
  5. Bank earnings kick off with JPMorgan, Wells Fargo amid concerns about rising rates, bad loans

Search


Categories