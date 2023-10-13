(CNBC) Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said he remains a bear with little interest in the broader stock market, partly because it’s underestimating the risk of a fiscal crisis. “I’m of the view that we borrow from the future with very profligate fiscal policy,” Cooperman said at CNBC’s Financial Advisor Summit. “Ultimately, we will have a crisis in public sector finance, and the market is not discounting a crisis. Overall, I expect very little from the market.”

