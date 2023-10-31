(CNBC) U.S. stock futures edged lower on Tuesday after the major averages climbed in a relief rally. S&P 500 futures ticked down by 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell by 0.58%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 60 points, or 0.18%. During Monday’s trading session, the S&P 500 managed to climb out of correction territory and close 1.2% higher for its best day since late August.

