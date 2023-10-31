Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures fall after major averages rebound to start the week: Live updates

October 31, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures edged lower on Tuesday after the major averages climbed in a relief rally.  S&P 500 futures ticked down by 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell by 0.58%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 60 points, or 0.18%. During Monday’s trading session, the S&P 500 managed to climb out of correction territory and close 1.2% higher for its best day since late August.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SolarWinds and Chief Information Security Officer Charged with Fraud, Internal Control Failures
  2. Treasury to borrow $776 billion in the final three months of the year
  3. Stock futures fall after major averages rebound to start the week: Live updates
  4. Samsung expects memory chip demand to improve, as operating profit beats expectations
  5. Apple announces new M3 chips and cuts the price of the entry-level MacBook Pro

Search


Categories