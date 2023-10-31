Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Samsung expects memory chip demand to improve, as operating profit beats expectations

October 31, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) South Korea’s Samsung Electronics reported Tuesday quarterly operating profit that was better than expected despite dropping 77.6% from a year ago. While it was a decline year-on-year, third quarter operating profit jumped 262.6% from the second quarter, signaling that a memory chip glut may be bottoming out. First quarter operating profit plummeted 85.15% from the fourth quarter of 2022, while second-quarter operating profit saw only 4.68% improvement from the first quarter.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SolarWinds and Chief Information Security Officer Charged with Fraud, Internal Control Failures
  2. Treasury to borrow $776 billion in the final three months of the year
  3. Stock futures fall after major averages rebound to start the week: Live updates
  4. Samsung expects memory chip demand to improve, as operating profit beats expectations
  5. Apple announces new M3 chips and cuts the price of the entry-level MacBook Pro

Search


Categories