Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The Secret Encrypted Text Messages That Could Help put Sam Bankman-Fried Behind Bars

October 20, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Of the dozens of items entered into evidence in the first three weeks of the trial, a bank of messages on an encrypted app perhaps the clearest picture of Bankman-Fried’s alleged crimes. The messages gave jurors a rare look inside the casual conversations that culminated in a scheme described by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams as “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Judgment Against CEO for Unregistered Crypto Asset Securities Offering
  2. Man Group reports increase in AUM
  3. AI and risk experts appointed to Bridgewater’s operating board
  4. The Secret Encrypted Text Messages That Could Help put Sam Bankman-Fried Behind Bars
  5. Stock futures slip as 10-year Treasury yield crosses 5% for the first time since 2007:

Search


Categories