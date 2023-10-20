Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures slip as 10-year Treasury yield crosses 5% for the first time since 2007:

October 20, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures dipped Friday morning as traders focused on a recent run higher in the 10-year Treasury yield. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 17 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped about 0.32%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury crossed 5% for the first time in 16 years.

