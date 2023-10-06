(CNBC) Billionaire investor Ken Griffin’s flagship hedge fund rallied last month when the broader market was rattled by tight monetary policy as well as rising recession fears, according to a person familiar with the returns. Citadel’s multistrategy flagship Wellington fund gained 1.7% in September, bringing its 2023 performance to 12.6%, the person said. The S&P 500 pulled back 4.9% last month, suffering its worst month of the year. The equity benchmark is still up 11% for the year.

To read this article: