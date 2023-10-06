Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ken Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel bucks the downtrend in September, up nearly 13% this year

October 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Billionaire investor Ken Griffin’s flagship hedge fund rallied last month when the broader market was rattled by tight monetary policy as well as rising recession fears, according to a person familiar with the returns. Citadel’s multistrategy flagship Wellington fund gained 1.7% in September, bringing its 2023 performance to 12.6%, the person said. The S&P 500 pulled back 4.9% last month, suffering its worst month of the year. The equity benchmark is still up 11% for the year.

