JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic braces for 20% market plunge, delivers recession warning

October 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic is bracing for a 20% sell-off to hit the S&P 500. According to the Institutional Investor hall-of-famer, high interest rates are creating a breaking point for stocks — and choosing cash at a 5.5% return in money market and short-term Treasurys is a key protection strategy right now. “I’m not sure how we’re going to avoid it [recession] if we stay at this level of interest rates.”

