Here’s what you need to know about the big jobs report Friday

October 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A strong jobs market could equal a weak stock market if current trends hold up. Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report will provide a major test for Wall Street, which has been on edge all week about a surprisingly resilient labor picture. The fear is that if the tight labor market holds up, the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates high and jeopardize the U.S. economy at a critical time.

