(CNBC) IBM’s overall revenue grew 4.6% year over year in the quarter, or 3.5% at constant currency, according to a statement. Net income reached $1.70 billion, or $1.84 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.20 billion, or $3.54 per share, in the same quarter one year ago. The company’s Software unit produced $6.27 billion in revenue.

To read this article: