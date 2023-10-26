(CNBC) Meta reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter as revenue increased 23%, the fastest rate of growth since 2021. The stock initially rose in extended trading after the report, but then reversed course and fell more than 3% following cautionary comments from finance chief Susan Li about potential ad softness tied to the Middle East conflict.
Meta beats on top and bottom lines as digital ad recovery pushes revenue up 23%
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.