Meta beats on top and bottom lines as digital ad recovery pushes revenue up 23%

October 26, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Meta reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter as revenue increased 23%, the fastest rate of growth since 2021. The stock initially rose in extended trading after the report, but then reversed course and fell more than 3% following cautionary comments from finance chief Susan Li about potential ad softness tied to the Middle East conflict.

