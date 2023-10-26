(CNBC) Alphabet shares fell the most on Wednesday since the start of the Covid pandemic after revenue in the company’s Google Cloud unit trailed analyst estimates. The stock closed down 9.5% to end at $125.61. It marked its steepest drop since a 12% slump on March 16, 2020, the early days of the pandemic shutdowns. Wednesday’s plunge came even after Alphabet beat Wall Street expectations.
