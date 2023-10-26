Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Alphabet’s stock has its worst day since start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020

October 26, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Alphabet shares fell the most on Wednesday since the start of the Covid pandemic after revenue in the company’s Google Cloud unit trailed analyst estimates. The stock closed down 9.5% to end at $125.61. It marked its steepest drop since a 12% slump on March 16, 2020, the early days of the pandemic shutdowns. Wednesday’s plunge came even after Alphabet beat Wall Street expectations.

