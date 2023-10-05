(Opalesque) New hedge fund launches surged through mid-2023 as managers shifted the strategic growth focus to aggressive expansion of inflation trading teams in multi-strategy funds designed for and positioned to trade volatility driven by rising rates and generational inflation. The estimated number of new hedge fund launches surged to 133 in 2Q23, bringing the 1H23 launch total to 226, according to the latest HFR Market Microstructure Report, released today by HFR.

