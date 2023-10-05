(CNBC) Clorox on Wednesday warned that its sales and profit took a big hit during the quarter ending Sept. 30, largely due to the after effects of a cyberattack that significantly affected operations. The bleach and cleaning products maker said it expects net sales to decrease 23% to 28%. Clorox also estimates its gross margin for the quarter will be down from the year-ago period. It expects to post a per share loss of 35 cents to 75 cents. On an adjusted basis, it projects a loss of up to 40 cents a share.

