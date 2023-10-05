Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Clorox says sales and profit took a big hit from cyberattack

October 5, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Clorox on Wednesday warned that its sales and profit took a big hit during the quarter ending Sept. 30, largely due to the after effects of a cyberattack that significantly affected operations. The bleach and cleaning products maker said it expects net sales to decrease 23% to 28%. Clorox also estimates its gross margin for the quarter will be down from the year-ago period. It expects to post a per share loss of 35 cents to 75 cents. On an adjusted basis, it projects a loss of up to 40 cents a share.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Cash Flow King Podcast Host Charged with Perpetrating $11 Million Ponzi Scheme
  2. UBS predicts up to $30bn CTA stock sell-off
  3. Cocoa bean trader who lost $100,000 to FTX was first witness in Sam Bankman-Fried trial
  4. GM secures new $6 billion credit line as UAW strike costs reach $200 million
  5. Clorox says sales and profit took a big hit from cyberattack

Search


Categories