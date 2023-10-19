Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed Chair Powell to deliver key speech Thursday. Here’s what to expect

October 19, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The top monetary policymaker will speak at noon ET to the Economic Club of New York at a critical time for the U.S. economy. Inflation numbers have been improving lately, but Treasury yields have been surging, sending conflicting messages about where monetary policy might be headed. Markets largely expect the Fed to stay on hold with rates, but they will be looking to Powell for confirmation and clarification on how officials view both current conditions and longer-term trends.

