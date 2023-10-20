Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Big banks are quietly cutting thousands of employees, and more layoffs are coming

October 20, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Even as the economy has surprised forecasters with its resilience, lenders have cut headcount or announced plans to do so, with the key exception being JPMorgan Chase, the biggest and most profitable U.S. bank. Pressured by the impact of higher interest rates on the mortgage business, Wall Street deal-making and funding costs, the next five largest U.S. banks have cut a combined 20,000 positions.

